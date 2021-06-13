Active COVID-19 cases fall by 54,531, comprise 3.49% of caseload-India News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus information LIVE Updates: Recoveries have been outnumbering the every day new cases for the thirty first consecutive day now, the Centre’s assertion added

Coronavirus information LATEST Updates: Active cases have decreased by 54,531 within the final 24 hours to take the tally to 10,26,159. Recoveries have been outnumbering the every day new cases for the thirty first consecutive day now.

With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India reported its lowest every day determine within the final 71 days, the Centre stated.

The every day positivity fee is at 4.25 %, which is lower than 10 % for 20 consecutive days. The restoration fee rose to 95.26 % in final 24 hours, with 1,32,062 recoveries recorded.

India on Sunday reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, 1,32,062 discharges, and three,303 deaths within the final 24 hours, the Union Well being Ministry stated.

Whole cases: 2,94,39,989

Whole discharges: 2,80,43,446

Toll: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of hiding coronavirus deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and demanded the resignation of the states’ chief ministers in addition to a judicial inquiry to establish the precise Covid figures of the nation.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been discovered to be hiding information and the chief ministers of these states haven’t any ethical proper to proceed of their positions.

His remarks got here after media reviews claimed that over 1.7 lakh deaths had taken place in Madhya Pradesh in Could, however the state authorities information reported a lot much less.

“We demand an unbiased judicial inquiry throughout all these states in India within the quantity of Covid deaths,” he advised a web-based press convention.

“We demand that chief ministers of these states should resign now; they haven’t any ethical proper to proceed of their positions. Their palms are purple, as they’re accountable, by some means, for these deaths. They’re accountable for not simply the deaths, but in addition for denying dignity after dying by hiding this information,” he stated.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated, Solely in Could, 1,70,000 deaths in Madhya Pradesh. What was by no means heard and never seen, and now the reality is earlier than us.”

The deaths in Could (within the state) are equal to the deaths reported in six months. Has human life change into so low cost? Has our soul died? The prime minister and chief minister ought to come ahead and say who’s accountable, he tweeted tagging a media report.

Khera additionally cited distinction in information given by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and that of crematoriums and burial grounds in these states.

The Congress chief stated this isn’t simply statistics or mere information, however folks, these are sons, daughters, mother and father, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters.

“For God’s sake, have some coronary heart, Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” he stated whereas demanding the inquiry. Khera alleged that the current authorities on the Centre considers information as its enemy.

“It considers fact which comes out by means of information as ‘enemy, primary’. It fights with information. It tries to defeat information,” he alleged.

The spokesperson additionally alleged that one has seen how in Parliament each time questions are requested and uncomfortable statistics should be laid on the desk, “this authorities and this alliance referred to as the NDA (Nationwide Democratic Alliance) turns into a ‘No Knowledge Out there’ alliance.”

The Congress chief stated additionally it is for jobs, the economic system and human lives. Concealing information on deaths isn’t solely a criminal offense, but in addition a sin, he stated.

“Let’s not scale back human lives to mere statistics. We’re speaking about deaths attributable to accidents, attributable to pandemic, folks will say – look, do not scale back it to mere statistics, Khera stated.

“Below this new India of Mr Modi, the significance given to human life has gone down a lot that it isn’t even mere statistics any extra.

These deaths is not going to even be counted in statistics any extra, which is a most unlucky factor, we now have witnessed by means of this pandemic,” he stated.

The Congress has been accusing the governments of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh of suppressing Covid dying information.

Khera alleged that in Gujarat, between April 10 and Could 9, authorities information confirmed 3,578 deaths throughout the state.

However, if one sees the dying data of one civil hospital in Ahmedabad as many as 3,416 folks died in the identical interval in only one hospital and 1,23,000 dying certificates have been issued throughout 33 districts and eight municipal companies of Gujarat from March 1 to Could 10, he claimed.

That is 58,000 greater than final 12 months’s interval — March 1 to Could 10 — and this can’t be pure, Khera alleged.

“If 58,000 extra dying certificates are being issued, questions might be requested, solutions might be demanded, accountability might be sought,” he stated.

In Madhya Pradesh too, he alleged file registers from mukti dhams and from cremation grounds are being taken away or hidden.

Khera claimed that if one compares deaths from final 12 months to this 12 months, the hole is astounding, as between January and Could final 12 months, the quantity of deaths this 12 months has elevated by 1,90,000.

“What explains this enhance, what explains the truth that the federal government would not need this information to come back out,” he requested.

He made related claims about Uttar Pradesh.

One has seen horrifying visuals of how the federal government was making an attempt to erect view cutters in Lucknow, so that individuals do not take movies or photos of further ordinarily excessive quantity of cremations happening, Khera stated.

“We’ve got seen visuals of our bodies floating in rivers. We’ve got seen visuals of river beds, these visuals do not allow us to sleep,” he stated.