Active house fire in Arlington, VT





ARLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) – The Arlington Fire Division confirmed to NEWS10 of a house fire on West Mtn Inn Highway in Arlington, Vermont.

There are not any reported accidents and the Arlington Fire Division remains to be on scene.

The scene remains to be energetic and NEWS10 will replace when extra data is accessible. When you’ve got any movies or pictures, you may ship them to us at [email protected]

