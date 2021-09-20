Activision Blizzard is being investigated by the SEC after sexual harassment lawsuit

The list of government agencies investigating Activision Blizzard now includes the SEC. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has summoned the video game publishing giant, including CEO Bobby Kotick, for records relating to employment, separation agreements and communications between senior executives. The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC is investigating whether Activision Blizzard timely disclosed information to investors about harassment and discrimination claims.

Two months ago, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for facilitating a culture of abuse, harassment and discrimination. The suit alleges that employees engaged in activities such as “cube crawls” in which men drank large amounts of alcohol while “groping” workstations from workstations or otherwise harassing female employees. There was also an account of the infamous “Cosby Suite” in which Blizzard employees set up a room at BlizzCon in 2013 where men attempted to run into women with alcohol in their attempts to sleep with them.

After the initial lawsuit, Blizzard employees staged a walkout and formed a staff activist group, agitating for an end to forced arbitration and greater transparency regarding pay and miscellaneous hiring practices. Many Blizzard executives have either left the company or disappeared from the public eye. Blizzard CEO Jay Allen Brack stepped down on August 3. On the same day, Jesse Meschuk, the global human resources chief, also left the company. Brack was named in the lawsuit for failing to address abuses against female employees and also cited Blizzard HR as a collusion party accused of ignoring or under-investigating claims of harassment and other violations. had gone.

Francis Townsend — Activision Blizzard’s vice president of corporate affairs and former Homeland Security consultant — called the lawsuit “a distorted and untrue picture of our company.” Following fierce backlash on social media for his comments, CEO Bobby Kotick issued a press release calling Blizzard’s response to the lawsuit “tone deaf” and promising action that would, among other things, allow employees to listen. sessions were included. According to a Blizzard source, those listening sessions were little more than “promotional sessions” and ended after employees complained about their quality.

This latest investigation is the latest in a series of cases brought against Activision Blizzard. Last week, Blizzard employee activist group A Better ABK, with the help of CODE-CWA — a digital labor labor organization — filed an allegation with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint alleges Activision Blizzard:

Threatened employees that they could not talk or communicate about wages, hours and working conditions; told employees that they could not communicate with or discuss ongoing investigations of wages, hours and working conditions; Maintained an overly comprehensive social media policy; Enforced social media policy against employees engaged in protected organized activity; intimidated or disciplined employees because of protected organized activity; Engaged in monitoring employees engaged in protected consolidated activity and inquiring employees about protected consolidated activity.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard is cooperating with the investigation.