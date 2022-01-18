Activision Blizzard news: Microsoft buys gaming company and maker of ‘Call of Duty,’ ‘Candy Crush’ in $68.7 billion deal

Activision Blizzard information: Microsoft buys gaming company and maker of ‘Name of Responsibility,’ ‘Sweet Crush’ in $68.7 billion deal



Microsoft is shopping for the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, getting access to blockbuster video games like “Name of Responsibility” and “Sweet Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, speed up cellular gaming and present constructing blocks for the metaverse, or a digital atmosphere.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision nonetheless in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated in a convention name with buyers “the tradition of our group is my primary precedence” and that “it’s vital for Activision Blizzard to drive ahead on its” commitments to enhance its office tradition.

Activision disclosed final 12 months it was being investigated by the Securities and Change Fee over complaints of office discrimination.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his function, and he and his group will keep their deal with driving efforts to additional strengthen the Santa Monica, California, company’s tradition and speed up enterprise progress.

The deal Tuesday follows Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition final 12 months of ZeniMax Media, the mother or father company of online game writer Bethesda Softworks, which is behind well-liked video video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

Microsoft stated in each instances that the offers will assist beef up its Xbox Sport Go sport subscription service.