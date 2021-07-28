Activision, Facing Internal Turmoil, Grapples With #MeToo Reckoning

Activision, based in Santa Monica, Calif., Said in a statement for this article that it is committed “to lasting change, to listening and to continuing the important work of creating a safe and inclusive workplace that we can all be proud “.

In interviews, seven current and former Activision employees said blatant behavior had taken place in the company, both above and below the hierarchy, for years. Three current employees declined to be appointed for fear of reprisal. Their accounts of what happened at work largely match what is on display in the state lawsuit.

Ms Stein, 28, who worked at Activision from 2014 to 2017 in a customer service role, helping gamers with issues and issues, said she was always paid less than her ex-boyfriend, who joined the company at the same time as her. and does the same job.

Ms Stein said she had previously refused medication her manager gave her at a Christmas party in 2014 or 2015, which soured their relationship and hampered her career. In 2016, a manager messaged her on Facebook, suggesting she must be into “weird stuff” and asking her what kind of porn she was watching. She said she also stood above her male colleagues by joking that some women only got their jobs because they were rendering sexual favors to male superiors.

“It was really hurtful,” said Ms Stein, adding that she felt like she had to “endure” it.

Ms Welch, who joined Activision in 2011 as vice president of strategy and consumer insight, said she knew the company was known to have a combative culture, but was intrigued by the leading role.

Then, at a hotel on a work trip that year, Ms Welch said, an executive urged her to have sex with him because she “deserved to have fun” after death. from her boyfriend weeks earlier. She said she turned it down.