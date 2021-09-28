Activision to pay an $18 million settlement on workplace misconduct.

Video game publisher Activision Blizzard said Monday it will pay $18 million in a settlement with a federal employment agency that filed a civil rights complaint against the company earlier in the day alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees. was registered.

In a news release, Activision said the money will “compensate and amend deserving claimants,” with the remaining funds going to charity “to advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness of harassment and gender equality issues.” ,” as well as company diversity and inclusion efforts.

In a seven-page document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission called on Activision to discriminate against pregnant employees, pay female employees less than their male counterparts because of their gender, and complain Alleged to take retaliatory action against the employees who did. inappropriate behavior.

The complaint said the employees were subjected to “sexual harassment that was severe or widespread enough to alter the terms of employment”, which called for a jury trial. “The conduct was unwanted and adversely affected employees.” The complaint states that “extensive” discussions with Activision were unsuccessful in addressing the agency’s findings and coming to an agreement.