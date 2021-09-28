Activision to pay an $18 million settlement on workplace misconduct.
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard said Monday it will pay $18 million in a settlement with a federal employment agency that filed a civil rights complaint against the company earlier in the day alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees. was registered.
In a news release, Activision said the money will “compensate and amend deserving claimants,” with the remaining funds going to charity “to advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness of harassment and gender equality issues.” ,” as well as company diversity and inclusion efforts.
In a seven-page document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission called on Activision to discriminate against pregnant employees, pay female employees less than their male counterparts because of their gender, and complain Alleged to take retaliatory action against the employees who did. inappropriate behavior.
The complaint said the employees were subjected to “sexual harassment that was severe or widespread enough to alter the terms of employment”, which called for a jury trial. “The conduct was unwanted and adversely affected employees.” The complaint states that “extensive” discussions with Activision were unsuccessful in addressing the agency’s findings and coming to an agreement.
The federal agency said the complaint came after a nearly three-year investigation that took place while a California employment agency was also investigating Activision. The July trial culminated in a state investigation that caused an uproar at the game publisher.
The company said Monday’s settlement does not affect the California agency’s lawsuit.
Since July, other groups have weighed in. Communications Workers of America, a labor union, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board this month alleging it violated federal labor law, and Activision said last week that the Securities and Exchange Commission would also investigate the company. Was doing.
The company said Monday that as part of the settlement, it will also improve its policies to prevent harassment and discrimination and will appoint an outside consultant to review Activision’s reporting and investigative processes.
Activision chief executive Bobby Kotick said in the news release, “There is no place for discrimination, harassment or any form of unequal treatment anywhere in our company, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences. ” “I’m sorry anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct.”
