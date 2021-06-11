Activision unveils Call of Duty Warzone Season 4



(*4*)COD Warzone Season 4: Activision unveils Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, verify the trailer and all particulars about new launch

COD Warzone Season 4 – Call of Duty Activision: Call of Duty franchise’s well-known battle royale title, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is lastly unveiled. Through the Summer season Recreation Fest, a spot the place a big quantity of builders comes collectively at one place to announce the upcoming titles. Activision lastly introduced Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 and revealed a trailer video of it. On this trailer, builders have proven glimpses of selection of new content material which is able to coming within the recreation.

COD Warzone Season 4 – Call of Duty Activision: For Call of Duty Warzone followers, essentially the most fascinating replace may be the brand new Verdansk ’84 POI which is able to give gamers to make use of Satellite tv for pc Level of Curiosity. Activision additionally introduced modified Gulag within the Call of Duty Warzone together with the brand new cosmetics together with new weapons. Followers will like to see these items in recreation after the replace arrived.

COD Warzone Season 4: Activision unveils Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, verify the trailer and all particulars about new launch

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Modified Gulag and Satellite tv for pc Level Of Curiosity

Activision has launched a brief trailer of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 in Summer season Recreation Fest. On this trailer you possibly can see a “Warzone Breaks Orbit” message in the course of the trailer adopted by an enormous satellite tv for pc. Modifications in Gulag just isn’t the one panorama change as there’s yet one more message within the trailer the place it proven “Solely the Sturdy stay”. The followers who deeply follows the sport they’ve seen that this Gulag map is appears to be like like Hijacked, following a sample set from Call of Duty Warzone Season 3.