Activist group threatens to ‘burn Eucharist’ in display of ‘disgust’ toward Catholics: ‘Bigotry’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Pro-choice group Ruth St. As, a reference to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, threatened to burn the Eucharist in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them after calling for protests at Catholic churches and judges’ homes.

“Stuff your beads and your armed prayers. We’ll be angry after this weekend, so keep praying. We will burn the Eucharist to show our hatred of the Catholic Churches for centuries of abuse,” the organization tweeted, which Call Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Peter Church Catholic Church, both Capitol Hill, protesters have requested the police to increase the presence of the mass rally on Sunday morning.

The tweet, which included a picture of money changers being chased outside the Temple of Jesus and a picture of a woman dressed in red from “The Handmaids Tale” in response to a user who said she would pray for beads to protect the temple. Pastors, parishioners, police, and abortion protesters called for “safety and a change of heart.”

Ruth St. The response to a recent tweet from us was overwhelmingly negative, with many Twitter users condemning it as “evil” or “demonic.”

NYC Church: ‘I’m killing babies’ by pro-abortion protesters

Jonathan, a legal analyst at Gadget Clock, wrote: “Pro-abortion groups are not only calling for the judges to be targeted in their homes for protest but also for declaring ‘we will burn the Eucharist’ in protest of the Catholic Church’s view of abortion as a sin.” “It’s a license to release anger.”

Newsbuster executive editor Tim Graham wrote, “Promise to burn Eucharist? Sound of war. It’s not a peaceful protest.”

Pence Planned Abortion Activist Denies Disruption of Mother’s Day Church Service: ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

“The Catholic Church is the moral foundation of the West. Nowhere in the history of humanity have women achieved greater equality than in the West,” wrote journalist David Marcus. “It’s not a coincidence.”

“Apart from bigotry and stupidity, how does it help their cause? How many supporters does it gain compared to how many losers?” Writer Jonah Goldberg asked. “[Its] Eating surprises me. “

“It’s a real evil, and it’s not surprising for those who treat abortion as a ritual,” said journalist Alexandra Dysanktis Marr.

Commentator Liz Wheeler wrote, “I actually feel sorry for this creep.” “Even though they are blaspheming Christ, one day they will go to hell and realize that eternal punishment is very real. And it saddens me that anyone has lost eternity with Christ.”

“And we will pray for all of you. Even when you kill a child you are his mother forever and this is your day. These truths are inevitable. Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote Matt Slap. “See you in church today.”

Ruth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Gadget Clock Digital that they were “aware of the potential disruption associated with the First Amendment protests.”

“The MPD will monitor, evaluate and plan accordingly with our local and federal partners. We have increased the resources available to prepare for these activities, including the activation of our Civil Disturbances Units,” they said in a statement.