WASHINGTON — A community of conservative activists, aided by a British former spy, mounted a marketing campaign through the Trump administration to discredit perceived enemies of President Trump inside the federal government, in accordance to paperwork and individuals concerned in the operations.

The marketing campaign included a deliberate sting operation towards Mr. Trump’s nationwide safety adviser on the time, H.R. McMaster, and secret surveillance operations towards F.B.I. staff, aimed toward exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the bureau’s ranks.

The operations towards the F.B.I., run by the conservative group Venture Veritas, have been carried out from a big house in the Georgetown part of Washington that rented for $10,000 per 30 days. Feminine undercover operatives organized dates with the F.B.I. staff with the goal of secretly recording them making disparaging feedback about Mr. Trump.

The marketing campaign reveals the obsession that a few of Mr. Trump’s allies had a few shadowy “deep state” attempting to blunt his agenda — and the lengths that some have been prepared to go to attempt to purge the federal government of these believed to be disloyal to the president.