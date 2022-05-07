Activists lay out plans for Roe v. Wade protests outside Catholic churches on Mother’s Day



Activist groups are planning to protest abortion rights outside the Catholic Church on Mother’s Day.

The plans targeted the religion of some Supreme Court justices after the 1973 strike over the High Court’s draft opinion. Rowe vs. Wade The decision, which provides federal protection for abortion, was leaked on Monday by an unknown source.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in that case Dobs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Agency The original was – although the draft is dated February, and it does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.

A group known as “Ruth Sent Us”, which has a TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers, initially posted a video of women dressed in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmade Tale” inspired by what appears to be a Catholic church during the mass. .

“For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an organization for the enslavement of women,” one protester was heard saying in the video, which called for protests between May 8 and May 14.

Other groups, including “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” “Pro Choice with Heart,” and “Strike for Choice,” are calling for protests between May 8 and May 15.

Rise Up 4 calls for abortion rights, especially on Mother’s Day, to “work outside the church.”

“It simply came to our notice then [S]Staff from across the country, including the Panish-speaking women’s rights group + Brides March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus and Las 17. Several cities will hold demonstrations outside prominent churches in their cities, which may look like a group of people wearing handmade tail dresses holding signs, sending flyers outside churchgoers or dye-in, ”the group’s website says.

A similar call for a protest outside the church is being made on Reddit.

“If the Supreme Court is going to take an unequivocal theological step, we should take out a page from the book of Christians. It started from the church, so we should march. There is no freedom? There is no peace. Let them worship. Our song,” a The post is read.

Another post says “good old fashioned seat-ins”: “Make our signs and fill the churches. যেখানে Or refuse to move wherever you like. Don’t say a word.”

In addition, there were reports of church vandalism last week following the release of Alito’s draft comments.

Grazie Pozzo, PhD, a senior fellow at the Catholic Association, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that “anti-child, anti-mother abortion brigades have chosen Mother’s Day to attack our holy churches – all day long.”

“However, we do not already know that life is sacred to them. They are wasting their time. Believers will not be intimidated by their harassment and threats. And mothers know how to deal with childish mood swings,” Pojo said.

Brian Burch, president of the Catholic Advocacy Group CatholicVote, issued a statement Thursday urging the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect churches ahead of planned protests, noting that places of worship are against the law.

“Yet these threats to the safety of Catholic priests and parishioners have been met with a stunning silence from our Catholic president. Silence is not an option. President Biden must make it clear that targeting Catholic churches is indescribable and against the law,” the statement read. “… No American believer should fear for their safety when going to church this Sunday or any other day.”

Neither the president nor Garland responded to calls for a protest outside the church.

Rule in 7-2 Rowe vs. Wade , Which made it illegal for women to control abortion in the first trimester of their pregnancy, came on January 22, 1973, after months of negotiation and two sets of verbal arguments in court. The Supreme Court has ruled that state laws prohibiting abortion – except to save the mother’s life – were unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment, which states that no state “enacts or enforces any law that would curtail the privileges or immunity of citizens.”

The Supreme Court could make a dramatic change in abortion law Dobs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Agency, A Mississippi abortion lawsuit. This could potentially allow states to radically change access to the system.

26 states have the potential to confirm or ban abortion Rowe vs. Wade According to the Gutmachar Institute think tank, pro-abortion rights have been overturned. Of these, 22 states already have complete or almost total bans on books blocked by Roy in addition to Texas. The Supreme Court has already allowed the state law to take effect six weeks later due to the unusual civil enforcement structure. Four more states are expected to pass sanctions sooner rather than later.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia, meanwhile, have secured access to abortion under state law.

Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock, Sam Dorman and The Associated Press contributed to this article.