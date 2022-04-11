Actor and screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam dies; cause of death unknown, industry mourns | Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away, 2 months ago the son took his last breath, mourning in the film world

Renowned actor and award winning screenwriter Shiva Kumar Subramaniam breathed his last on 10 April 2022. The cause of death is currently unknown. Due to his death, there has been a wave of mourning in the entire film industry. Many actors including filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Bina Sarwar, actor Gulshan Devaiah are paying tribute to him on social media.

Expressing grief over the news of the death, Bina Sarwar tweeted – “Very sad news. Son Jahan passed away just two months after his death. His son Jahan had a brain tumor. He died before 16th birthday. happened.”

At the same time, Hansal Mehta has also shared the details of the last rites of the actor. The last rites of Shiv Kumar Subramaniam will be performed on April 11 at 11 am at Mokshadham Hindu Crematorium.

Shiva Kumar Subramaniam was recently seen in Netflix’s family drama ‘Meenakshi Sundareswarar’. One of his most memorable performances in recent years has been in ‘2 States’, where he played Alia Bhatt’s father. His work as a person suffering from dementia in the film ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’ was also highly appreciated.

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam was associated with these films

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam also played important roles in ‘Teen Patti’, ‘Prahaar’ and Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Hichki’. Not only acting, but he has also done script writing work in many films. He wrote the screenplays for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Parinda’ and Sudhir Mishra’s film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. Shiv Kumar also won the Filmfare Award for Best Story for the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Apart from this, he was also given the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for ‘Parinda’.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:45 [IST]