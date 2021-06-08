Actor Ankit Gera Ties Knot To An NRI From Nigeria In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony





Tv actor Ankit Gera stunned his followers by revealing that he has tied the knot on June 5 with Rashi Puri, who's an NRI from Nigeria.

In an interview with The Occasions of India, the actor revealed that he acquired married in a low-key ceremony which was attended by simply 10 folks. He additionally added that it was an organized marriage and that they met for the primary time in April this yr. "We're household pals. Our mother and father have been in search of appropriate companions for us and that's after they urged that we should always discuss. We began speaking in April and shortly developed a liking for one another. She flew all the way down to India round three weeks in the past earlier than the marriage to satisfy me. Despite the fact that it was a brief span, we acquired to know one another higher and determined to make the leap," he mentioned.

Ankit Gera additionally talked about their liking for one another and mentioned that despite the fact that they each are 'poles aside', they fell in love with one another. "We're poles aside in each facet. Rashi had no clue about my work as an actor. She favored me for who I used to be as an individual and never for my occupation. That's what made me fall in love along with her," he added.

Ankit Gera has labored in a number of reveals. He additionally lately appeared in Chhoti Sardarni. Other than this, he was additionally seen in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya amongst different reveals.