Actor Anthony Johnson, best known for ‘Friday’, dies at 55

Actor and comedian Anthony Johnson, known for small but memorable roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and nearly two dozen other films, died on Sept. He was 55 years old.

His death at a hospital in Los Angeles County, California was confirmed by his agent, Linnea Bell, and the county medical examiner’s office; Neither gave any reason.

Mr Johnson is perhaps best known for playing Izzle, a drug addict and thief who inadvertently stops a robbery, in the 1995 film “Friday”, starring Ice Cube. Mr Johnson’s other film credits, sometimes as AJ Johnson, include “House Party” (1990), “Men’s II Society” (1993) and “BAPS” (1997).

Mr Johnson was born on February 1, 1966, and grew up in Compton, California.

“If you made it out of Compton, you can make it anywhere,” he said in a 2018 interview with VladTV. “You had to be really careful and look back at yourself in those days.”