Actor Anthony Johnson, best known for ‘Friday’, dies at 55
Actor and comedian Anthony Johnson, known for small but memorable roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and nearly two dozen other films, died on Sept. He was 55 years old.
His death at a hospital in Los Angeles County, California was confirmed by his agent, Linnea Bell, and the county medical examiner’s office; Neither gave any reason.
Mr Johnson is perhaps best known for playing Izzle, a drug addict and thief who inadvertently stops a robbery, in the 1995 film “Friday”, starring Ice Cube. Mr Johnson’s other film credits, sometimes as AJ Johnson, include “House Party” (1990), “Men’s II Society” (1993) and “BAPS” (1997).
Mr Johnson was born on February 1, 1966, and grew up in Compton, California.
“If you made it out of Compton, you can make it anywhere,” he said in a 2018 interview with VladTV. “You had to be really careful and look back at yourself in those days.”
In a 2013 interview for a YouTube series titled “Conversations of an Actor”, Mr Johnson stated that his father, Eddie Smith, was a stuntman who worked with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and other stars. He said that his father helped him get his start in the industry by getting him involved in behind-the-scenes work.
“He told me whenever I’m on camera I always stand out, do something on camera that will make people remember me,” Mr Johnson said in a 2018 interview.
In a 2013 interview, Mr Johnson said that he had never taken acting classes.
“It’s, like, really easy to act,” he said. “You just put yourself in a position you’re not in but you really want to be in.”
Mr Johnson’s survivors include his wife, Lexis, and three children, as well as a brother, Edward Smith, and a sister, Sheila.
As news of Mr Johnson’s death spread on Monday, actors and cast members shared memories and brief applause on social media. Ice Cube described Mr Johnson as a “naturally funny dude” on Twitter.
Rapper and actor Shad Moss, also known by his stage name, Bow Wow, credited Mr Johnson with helping him kick-start his career. In a video on Instagram, he said Mr Johnson was working as an MC on the 1993 Chronicle Tour, titled Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg when they pulled Mr. Moss out of the crowd and invited him backstage.
“If it wasn’t for AJ Johnson’s eyes, and then me out of the crowd of 20,000 people in Ohio, I don’t think there would ever have been a Bow Wow,” he said. “You will be truly missed, and you are definitely going to go down in history as one of the greatest.”
In addition to doing standup comedy and acting in films, Mr Johnson said in 2013 that he had also appeared in plays, and expressed his desire to return to the stage.
“It’s like doing standup,” he said. “I love it. I love theatre. That’s where I’m going back.”
Mr Johnson said Robin Harris, an actor and comedian who also appeared in “House Party”, had helped him early in his career, which included giving him his first shot at doing standup.
“I did about three minutes and booed,” Mr Johnson said in a 2013 interview. “They told me to go home and make some jokes. I’m back, and the rest is history.”
