Actor Appears In Court, Finally Granted Bail

Mumbai: Tv actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested on Friday by Mumbai police over allegedly raping and molesting a minor woman, has been taken to the courtroom from Vasai police station. The courtroom reportedly granted him bail on Saturday afternoon. In line with the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the sufferer’s household had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the woman, round two years in the past. He has been booked below Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on girl below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 below the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Woman

Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, stated in an announcement, “The sufferer recognized the accused not too long ago, and after recording her assertion, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we now have taken him into custody for additional investigation.” He additionally added that Pearl will probably be produced in courtroom later as we speak. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Netizens Assault Ekta Kapoor For ‘Creating False Narrative’

Pearl started his profession as a tv actor with the 2013 present “Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat” whereas Ekta Kapoor’s “Naagin 3” and “Bepanah Pyaar” made him standard. He was final seen within the tv sequence “Brahmarakshas 2”.

Nonetheless, Ekta Kapoor in a protracted submit on Instagram claimed that she has voice notes and messages of the alleged sufferer’s mom claiming that the rape and molestation costs are tales created by her husband to be able to hold their youngster by proving {that a} working mom can’t deal with a child.

As quickly because the actor’s arrest information surfaced across the social media, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have additionally come out in help of Pearl. Aside from them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor,Rakhi Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Surbhi Jyoti amongst others.