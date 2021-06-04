Actor Arushi Nishank, Daughter of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Writes a Heartwarming Letter For His Speedy Recovery





A father-daughter bond is actually particular. There's nothing that may examine to a father's love for his daughter and vice versa. Subsequently, when Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for post-Covid-19 issues, the world beneath his daughter, Arushi's toes collapsed. The acclaimed actor, dancer, environmental conservationist, poet, and entrepreneur, Arushi overcame with fear and concern, a pure phenomenon in these powerful occasions. In these testing occasions, Arushi took to what heals and calms her probably the most, her reliable pen. The poet in Arushi gave rise to a soul-stirring poem written for her father and shared on her social media.

The poem goes like, “Jab bhi mein akeli baithi rheti,

Aap har bar tod dete the, meri chuppi,

Aaj jab aap chup baithe hai to,

'Isolation' ki raye ne, bandh di hai meri muthi.

Bachpan mein mere report card per,

Dil mein jaise aapke hoti thi dhukdhuki,

Aaj jab aapka ‘bloodtest’ aata hai,

Meri sanns chal chal kar hai rukti.

Aapka vo datana har bar mein,

Khana khate telephone mein ghum hojati hu,

Es samaya jab koi file lekar ata hai,

To mein vaise hello gusse mein lal hojati hu.

Meri chattan jrur aaj thodi shant hai,

Par har pathar ne jisse takat li, vo aap hai.

‘Nishank’ vo suraj hai jisne har disha jalkar,

Kbhi na khoe apni kanti taap hai.

Jeeti apne each si badi jang hai,

Yeh to mehuj choti si ladae hai.

Aap to yodha hai, har us vyakti ke,

Ab ki bar COVID par humari chadae hai.

Karma har bar lot ka rata hai,

Sb log esa kaha krte the.

Aj jb aap, bat nhi sunte meri to,

Yaad vo batein ati hai, jo hum ansuna krte the.

Kosish krne valo ki kbhi har nhi hoti,

Yeh meine apne Jeevan mein apse sikha hai.

Dhrin eecha shakti ke malik hai aap,

Har sangrash apke samne feeka hai.

Arushi Nishank

Come Again House Quickly”.

We want a speedy restoration to Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and look as much as Arushi for her energy and braveness in these occasions!

— That is a press launch