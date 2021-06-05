Actor Chahatt Khanna Reveals She Was Thrown Out Of Farhan Mirza House During Pregnancy





Mumbai: Actor Chahatt Khanna has opened up about dealing with home violence. In an interview, the actor revealed that her former husband Farhan used to harass her for cash and accused her of getting an affair. Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra-Nisha Ought to Not Communicate to Media: Chahatt Khanna Feedback on The Home Violence Case

Qubool Hai fame revealed the identical throughout a dialog with The Instances of India and mentioned that she was thrown out of her estranged husband Farhan’s home only a day earlier than she was anticipated to ship her child. She additionally added that Farhan even accused her of getting an affair together with his brother. She was quoted as saying, “During each my pregnancies, he would ask me if the infants have been his. A day earlier than and 4 days after the supply of my second child, he dragged me out of the home and requested me to go away. He additionally used to manhandle me throughout fights. It was solitary confinement of types. Each second day, I used to be slut-shamed. In reality, he even accused me of courting his personal brother.” Additionally Learn – Are Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna Courting Every Different? This is The Fact Behind Their #QuarantineLove

Chahatt Khanna received married to Farhan Mirza in 2013 however received separated in 2018. This was her second marriage. They’ve two daughters, Zohar and Amaira.

Lately, Chahatt Khanna commented on the continued home violence case between TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal and mentioned that folks shouldn’t be washing their soiled laundry in public.

On the work entrance, Chahatt received fashionable for her function within the TV present Bade Achche Lagte Hain. Other than this, she was additionally seen in Qubool Hai.