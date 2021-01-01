Actor Dhanush gets angry with Madras High Court: Actor Dhanush gets angry with Madras High Court for trying to avoid entry tax on luxury Rolls Royce car discount.

Celebrities are getting to hear the court slam these days amid the ultra luxury car Rolls Royce. Recently, South Indian film actor Vijay was slapped by the Chennai High Court and now the latest case is that of superstar Dhanush. The court has refused to direct the dismissal of the actor’s petition filed in 2015. Dhanush had in his petition sought exemption from entry tax for importing Rolls Royce cars from Britain. The actor has not yet paid taxes even after the Supreme Court disposed of the case in 2018, the court said.

The court said – the common man also pays tax on soap

Earlier on July 13, the court had struck down actor Vijay in a similar case. Vijay had also demanded an exemption from entry tax. During Dhanush’s trial on Thursday, the actor’s lawyer informed the court that he was now fully prepared to pay the entry tax and withdraw the petition. On this, Justice S.M. Subramaniam wondered how he was demanding an exemption in entry tax for imported luxury cars, when even the common man in the country pays a variety of taxes. Every product that the common man buys, even if it is soap, is taxed.

Dhanush’s lawyer was also slapped

Justice Subramaniam slammed and said that the actors are also entitled to buy helicopters, but they will have to pay taxes for it. The court said that a common man who pays petrol for only Rs 50 is paying tax today due to increase in petrol prices, so why bother. The court struck down Dhanush’s lawyer for another reason. Actually, the bow does not provide information about what the affidavit does. On this, Justice Subramaniam asked the counsel to explain in the affidavit why the business of the petitioner was not disclosed.

Vijay was fined Rs 1 lakh

Earlier, even in the case of actor Vijay, the court had commented that he should act like a hero not only in ‘reel’ but also in ‘real’ life. The court fined Vijay Rs one lakh.

