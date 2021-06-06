Actor Diagnosed With Bilateral Pleural Effusion, Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days





Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, has been identified with bilateral pleural effusion, additionally referred as ‘water within the lungs’. As per ANI report, Dilip Kumar has been saved on oxygen help within the ICU ward. His situation is secure as per Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who’s treating the actor. Additionally Learn – Sharad Pawar Visits Dilip Kumar At Hospital After Actor Was Admitted For ‘Routine Exams’

#UPDATE | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been identified with bilateral pleural effusion and saved on oxygen help in ICU ward. His situation is secure: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital pic.twitter.com/CNWWfOYxiZ Additionally Learn – Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To Breathlessness — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021 Additionally Learn – Dilip Kumar’s Well being Replace: Saira Banu Says He is Getting Discharged From Hospital

Saira Banu, spouse of Dilip Kumar, has additionally quashed the demise rumours and mentioned that he shall be discharged in 2-3 days. She tweeted from the actor’s Twitter deal with, “Don’t imagine in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is secure. Thanks to your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per medical doctors, he needs to be residence in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

Don’t imagine in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is secure.

Thanks to your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per medical doctors, he needs to be residence in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Earlier, Saira Banu advised Indian Categorical, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Highway at 8.30 am. Docs are treating him and we’ve acquired a number of checks achieved, we’re awaiting stories. Please pray for him that he feels higher and we will take him residence rapidly.”

Based on an replace posted earlier on Kumar’s official Twitter deal with, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine checks and investigations. Later, a tweet was issued from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter deal with which learn, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine checks and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A crew of healthcare employees led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please maintain Sahab in your prayers and please keep protected.”

The legendary actor was admitted to the identical hospital final month for an everyday well being check-up.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose actual title is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is taken into account one of many icons and greatest actors in Indian cinema. He was final seen within the movie Qila (1998).