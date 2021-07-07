Actor Dilip Kumar Passed Away: Dilip Kumar’s demise after prolonged illness | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away, mourning in Bollywood

New Delhi: A big news has come out from Bollywood at this time. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away after a long illness. He was being admitted to the hospital again and again due to difficulty in breathing. On June 30, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital. Dilip Kumar will be cremated today at 5 pm at Juhu Cemetery, Santacruz.

Said goodbye to the world at the age of 98

Dilip Kumar said goodbye to the world at the age of 98 at 7:30 am on Wednesday. Doctor Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, has informed about the death. In the last moments of Dilip Kumar, his wife and actress Saira Banu stayed with him and was taking special care of him. Saira was also constantly giving health updates of Dilip Kumar to the fans on social media.

Information also given on Twitter

Dilip Kumar tweeted shortly before the official Twitter handle, which read, ‘With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our dear Dilip Sahab, a few minutes ago he Said goodbye to the world. We belong to God and return to Him. – Faisal Farooqui

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Sharad Pawar expressed grief

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has also expressed condolences on the actor’s death. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Sad to hear about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family and fans.

Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 7, 2021

Weeds spread in the film industry

As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s death came out, there has been mourning in the Bollywood industry. Celebs are paying tribute to the veteran actor by constantly sharing posts on social media. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment on June 6. After five days of treatment, Dilip Kumar’s condition had improved, after which the doctors discharged him from the hospital and Saira Bano had taken them home.

Excellent performance in these films

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, had a career spanning over six decades. He has acted in more than 65 films in his career and has been known as ‘Devdas’ (1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961) Kranti ( Known for his stellar performances in films like 1981) and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.

read this also: Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Ever wanted to be a football player, became acting emperor

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to