Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan slams Akshay Kumar on his old tweets on petrol price hike, Said- If he will do that today IT will raid his house

Sharing the old tweet of Akshay Kumar, Kamal Rashid Khan wrote that if Akshay had said all these things now, then the very next morning there would have been income tax raid at his house and office.

The general public is worried about the rising prices of petrol and diesel across the country. While petrol is being sold at a price of more than Rs 100 per liter, diesel has also crossed a century. Every day in the month of October, the price of petrol and diesel has increased by 30-35 paise. While petrol is being sold at Rs 104.44 per liter in Delhi, it has reached Rs 110.41 in Mumbai. Amidst rising oil prices, some old tweets of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar are also going viral. In which he had questioned about the prices of petrol. Actor Kamal Rashid Khan surrounded him on the pretext of these old tweets.

He has shared screenshots of some old tweets of Akshay Kumar in which Akshay has criticized the government for rising petrol prices. Sharing the tweet, Kamal Rashid Khan wrote that if Akshay Kumar had said all these things now, then the very next morning there would have been an income tax raid at his home and office.

KRK wrote in his tweet, ‘That was the time of democracy when Akshay Kumar and many people were criticizing the government and even Manmohan Singh ji. If Aki does something like this today, then the next morning there will be income tax raids on his house and office. They will have no option but to flee to Canada.

That was democracy time when @akshaykumar and many others were criticizing the government and even PM Manmohan Singh Ji. If #Akki will do that today, then very next morning the IT department will raid his office and house. And he won’t have choice except running away to #Canada! pic.twitter.com/mH54T52LQ8 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 11, 2021

Talking about Akshay’s old tweet, although he had deleted all his tweets, but his screenshots keep going viral. In one of his tweets, Akshay took a jibe at the then Congress government regarding petrol prices and wrote, ‘Friends, I think now is the time to clean your cycle and drive it on the road. If sources are to be believed, there may be a hike in the price of petrol soon.

In another of his tweets, Akshay wrote, ‘When I saw 62 rupees trending, I thought either it would be for the fall in petrol prices or there would be a new scam of 62 crores.’ Akshay wrote in another tweet that petrol prices are going to increase and in such a long line to fill oil on the road that I am not able to reach home even at night.