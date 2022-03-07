Entertainment

Actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav bungalows

Actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav bungalows
Actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav bungalows

Actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav bungalows

Actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav bungalows

The Bollywood actor took a jibe at the news of the renovation of Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow in Lucknow.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kamal R Khan (KRK) remains in the headlines for his statements on politics. Through his tweets, Kamal R Khan often expresses his opinion on the policies of BJP and Modi-Yogi government. This time KRK has given his reaction regarding the politics of UP.

What did KRK write?: KRK wrote on Twitter that “UP government officials have started maintenance work in the bungalows of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow. These bungalows were closed for the last 4 years. Now what is the hurry to defeat Yogi ji? Wait 4 more days man!”

Such a taunt on PM Modi: KRK wrote in another tweet that when I was a student, it was good that the Prime Minister of the country was Indira Gandhi ji, who used to advise children to reach high places by reading and writing. If Prime Minister Modi (PM Narnedra Modi) had been there at that time, then instead of doing business in Dubai today, I would have opened a shop selling tea and pakodas in Deoband.

In another tweet, KRK wrote that “I left my village Phoolas Akbarpur, UP alone at the age of 16 and reached London myself. Now I have dropped both my kids in London with all the facilities and hope they find their own way to be successful.”

People’s reactions: Now people are giving their reactions on this tweet of Kamal R Khan. A Twitter user named Rizwan Khan wrote that “You should make a film on your life, in which there is masala, there is abuse, brother and Karan Johar is also threatened.” A user named Suhail wrote that “He left his parents for 2 rupees.”

A user named Nino wrote that “First you told Mumbai and now London?” A user named Lavin Vohra wrote that “Modi ji is the PM of India, so your children are studying in London, if Indira ji was there, your children would also be studying in India like you.” A user named Subodh Khari wrote that “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been there at that time, you would have been a good man today.”

A user named Kumar Verma wrote that “It was good that he was not in India at the time of emergency or else he would have been caught and sterilized.” A user named Devansh wrote that “It is good that you did not say that Rahul Gandhi has taken you to London.” Vijay Yadav wrote, “If Yogi ji wins again then you go to Pakistan.”

Responding to Kamal R Khan, a user named KM wrote that “Brother rightly said but by selling tea pakodas, at least you would have done more business than a traitor movie.” It was written from the Twitter handle named Wrong Baat that “If you have studied during the reign of Indira ji, then you are doing business in Dubai, if Modi ji was the Prime Minister at that time, then perhaps he would have been doing something good in India today.”

