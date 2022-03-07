Entertainment

Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police
Written by admin
Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police

Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police

Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police

Kunal Khemu has appealed to the Mumbai Police while sharing an incident of Sunday.

A big incident with Kunal Khemu was averted on Sunday morning. Along with him, his family and neighbors could also be victims of a big accident. Taking the help of his Twitter handle, Kunal Khemu himself has informed the fans. Kunal Khemu on Sunday shared a post about a ‘PY Registered Car Driver’.

This car driver misbehaved with Kunal. Due to which the lives of his wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaya Naumi Khemu and his neighbor and their children were in danger. Kunal has demanded action by tagging the Mumbai Police.

With this he wrote, “Today at 9 o’clock in the morning I took my wife, daughter and my neighbor for breakfast with his two children. En route to Juhu, the PY registered car driver was not only blowing the horn and also trying to overtake. Rather, he was applying the brakes by suddenly bringing the car in front of me.

Kunal further wrote that this careless behavior of the driver not only put his life at risk, but also put the safety of everyone sitting in my car at risk. I had to brake really hard to avoid the collision, which was intimidating. At least for the kids sitting in my car.

READ Also  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 NOV 2021, Preview Episode: Dr. Abhimanyu's brain got damaged because of Akshara, bought trouble on the way

Urging Mumbai Police to take action against the driver, Kunal wrote, “By the time I took out my phone to record all this, he got back in his car and left. I request Mumbai Police to investigate this unpleasant and pathetic behaviour.” This post of Kunal has also been shared by his wife Soha Ali Khan.

On Kunal Khemu’s complaint, Mumbai Police has responded to Kunal’s tweet by registering the complaint. Mumbai Police wrote – Santacruz Traffic Division has been informed to take action.


#Actor #Kunal #Khemu #misbehaved #middle #road #person #abused #overtaking #complained #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Smriti Irani's daughter Shanel got engaged, know who is the son-in-law of the Union Minister

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment