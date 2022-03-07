Actor Kunal Khemu misbehaved in the middle of the road, the person abused by overtaking, complained to the police

Kunal Khemu has appealed to the Mumbai Police while sharing an incident of Sunday.

A big incident with Kunal Khemu was averted on Sunday morning. Along with him, his family and neighbors could also be victims of a big accident. Taking the help of his Twitter handle, Kunal Khemu himself has informed the fans. Kunal Khemu on Sunday shared a post about a ‘PY Registered Car Driver’.

This car driver misbehaved with Kunal. Due to which the lives of his wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaya Naumi Khemu and his neighbor and their children were in danger. Kunal has demanded action by tagging the Mumbai Police.

With this he wrote, “Today at 9 o’clock in the morning I took my wife, daughter and my neighbor for breakfast with his two children. En route to Juhu, the PY registered car driver was not only blowing the horn and also trying to overtake. Rather, he was applying the brakes by suddenly bringing the car in front of me.

This morning at 9 am I took my wife daughter and my neighbor along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car . pic.twitter.com/3s48G153XK — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 6, 2022

Kunal further wrote that this careless behavior of the driver not only put his life at risk, but also put the safety of everyone sitting in my car at risk. I had to brake really hard to avoid the collision, which was intimidating. At least for the kids sitting in my car.

Urging Mumbai Police to take action against the driver, Kunal wrote, “By the time I took out my phone to record all this, he got back in his car and left. I request Mumbai Police to investigate this unpleasant and pathetic behaviour.” This post of Kunal has also been shared by his wife Soha Ali Khan.

On Kunal Khemu’s complaint, Mumbai Police has responded to Kunal’s tweet by registering the complaint. Mumbai Police wrote – Santacruz Traffic Division has been informed to take action.