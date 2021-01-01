Actor-Malla Mukesh’s second marriage on the rocks, Mithil Devika confirms the divorce
Famous actor of South Industry Mukesh has acted in 275 films. They are also politicians. In 2013, he divorced his first wife, actress Sarita, and later married Methil Devika. Speculation about Mukesh and Devika’s split has already started in the media, which has now been sealed by Devika.
In 2018, Mukesh was also accused of me-too. In 1999, Mukesh was accused of me-too by a female casting director.
No complaints with actor Mukesh, see him as my brother: Student
In 2018, Mukesh was also accused of me-too. In 1999, Mukesh was accused of me-too by a female casting director.
#ActorMalla #Mukeshs #marriage #rocks #Mithil #Devika #confirms #divorce
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.