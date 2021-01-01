Actor-Malla Mukesh’s second marriage on the rocks, Mithil Devika confirms the divorce

Famous actor of South Industry Mukesh has acted in 275 films. They are also politicians. In 2013, he divorced his first wife, actress Sarita, and later married Methil Devika. Speculation about Mukesh and Devika’s split has already started in the media, which has now been sealed by Devika.

Devika said, ‘I have sent him a legal notice. I don’t want to say the reason or any reason behind it. Our separation happened with the consent of both of us and we are very sad that we are separating. I was waiting for the election to end. I don’t feel like saying anything wrong about him and I want to tell you that I was not subjected to any kind of domestic violence.



No complaints with actor Mukesh, see him as my brother: Student

In 2018, Mukesh was also accused of me-too. In 1999, Mukesh was accused of me-too by a female casting director.

