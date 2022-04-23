Actor manoj bajpayee celebrate his birthday with his family in Mumbai watch photo here. Manoj Bajpayee celebrated his birthday with family, see photo here

News oi-prachi

Three Times National Award and Honor Padma Shri winning actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated his birthday with his family in Mumbai yesterday, India’s fourth-highest civilian awardee Padma Shri. Reddy’s film, Abhishek Choubey’s film and Rahul Chitela film back to back for his new projects.

Manoj Bajpayee has been very busy with outdoor shoots for the past few months and is traveling from one place to another to fulfill his film commitments. So before traveling for his next shoot, Manoj wanted to spend some quality time with his family. Celebrating the actor’s birthday on April 23 with the most special people in his life is the perfect way to celebrate turning a year older. He is his wife and daughter Ava.

Manoj Bajpayee has enthralled his audience with his many impressive and nuanced performances. The finest actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and has carved a niche for himself in the digital world as well. His series The Family Man has probably been the most talked about show of 2021.

The Family Man is one of those rare shows whose second season became more popular than the first, taking Manoj Bajpayee’s fame to another level. Manoj Bajpayee is a powerhouse actor when it comes to Indian cinema. Even if you haven’t seen many of his movies, you must have heard the name of the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee because of his stellar performances in his movies.

Actor manoj bajpayee celebrate his birthday with his family in Mumbai watch photo here.

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 16:48 [IST]