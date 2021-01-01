Actor Mohit Malik’s son’s video: Mohit Malik shared a beautiful glimpse of his son
Mohit took his girlfriend for a walk in the sea and he posted a video on Instagram to have fun with the rising waves of water. In this video, Mohit is seen enjoying every moment with his son Iqbal.
We will tell you that Aditi and Mohit Malik got married in 2010 after dating each other for many years. Finally, after 11 years of marriage, she shared the news of her pregnancy with fans last year and Aditi became a mother in April this year. Mohit shared the good news of becoming a father with his fans on social media.
