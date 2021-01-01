Actor Mohit Malik’s son’s video: Mohit Malik shared a beautiful glimpse of his son

‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor Mohit Malik is enjoying his paternity to the fullest these days. The joy of being a father after 11 years of marriage is evident on his face. Mohit has shared some beautiful videos with his son.

We will tell you that Mohit had won the hearts of the audience in the role of Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) ‘s father in’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala ‘. His relationship with Kulfi was often seen in real life as well. Now Mohit has become the father of a child this year. On April 2, 2021, Aditi Malik gave birth to a son, whom she named Ikbir. Now Mohit is sharing a lot of videos with his girlfriend.





Mohit took his girlfriend for a walk in the sea and he posted a video on Instagram to have fun with the rising waves of water. In this video, Mohit is seen enjoying every moment with his son Iqbal.



We will tell you that Aditi and Mohit Malik got married in 2010 after dating each other for many years. Finally, after 11 years of marriage, she shared the news of her pregnancy with fans last year and Aditi became a mother in April this year. Mohit shared the good news of becoming a father with his fans on social media.