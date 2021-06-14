Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Bikes, And a Rare Telescope





Actor Sushant Sing Rajput was discovered lifeless at his condominium in Bandra a 12 months again. The actor was liked for his performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath amongst others. Sushant was not simply a proficient actor however a one that liked to dwell his life to the fullest. He believed in investing in issues that helped his desires come true. He owned many luxurious objects and liked to spend time wanting on the house. Sushant was extraordinarily fascinated with the celestial our bodies and used to speak a lot in regards to the moon, stars, the solar, and varied mysteries of house. The actor was a nice believer of the Shiva and sometimes made posts on social media that talked in regards to the cosmic significance of 'Om' and the way the universe is all about lord Shiva. His love for sports activities, particularly desk tennis, and music (he owned a guitar) made him a star who was rather more in regards to the films.

Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered him in an unique interview with us and mentioned, "You meet nice actors who're 100 per cent all about movies however Sushant was about movies and but rather more than that." One other actor, Sahil Vaid, who had labored with Sushant in Dil Bechara, informed us, "His mind was huge. He was a massive fan of Elon Musk and he was right here at the moment, he can be jealous of individuals calling them an Elon Musk fan as a result of he knew the person when he wasn't this common."

Sushant Singh Rajput owned a tremendous costly telescope that he purchased as a result of he at all times wished to see the rings of the planet Saturn. When he obtained his much-priced obsession named Meade 14″ LX600, the actor took to Instagram to share the information and wrote, "It's one of the crucial superior telescopes on the earth and I'm going to have the ability to see Saturn's rings by it."

The actor additionally owned a flight simulator. Sushant Singh Rajput purchased a flight simulator that’s often used for coaching pilots. When he owned one, he took to Instagram and wrote, “#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! ‘GET A FLYING LICENSE !!’ Shopping for this magnificence (Boeing 737 Mounted Base Flight Simulator) to start out loving/residing my first of 150 desires; to fly.”

A motorcycle fanatic, Sushant Singh Rajput owned a beautifully costly and trendy BMW Okay 1300 R motorbike. He was additionally a proud proprietor of luxurious sports activities automobile Maserati Quattroporte and a Land Rover Vary Rover SUV.

The actor’s internet price was round 59 crore INR. He reportedly used to cost between Rs 5-7 crore for a film. He had even purchased a piece of land on the moon. Earlier than him, actor Shah Rukh Khan was gifted a piece of land on the moon by a fan. Sushant purchased a piece of lunar land on the far aspect of the moon, in a area referred to as the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’ He had purchased the property from the Worldwide Lunar Lands Registry.

Could his soul relaxation in peace!