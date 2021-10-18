Actor Parikshit reached Balraj’s house after rejecting the film, prepared like this

Rajkumar, who made his mark with dialogue and different voice, died in the year 1996. Many discussions about Rajkumar keep going on in the film industry. On the other hand, his personality was such that he used to reach his co-star or actor to his house to prepare for the film. Once the same happened with Balraj Sahni’s son and actor Parikshit Sahni when Rajkumar reached his house.

Parikshit had told in an interview, ‘I did a couple of films with Rajkumar Sahab. He loved his father very much. I did not meet him much because I was the son of Balraj Sahni sahab, so people used to meet or meet me with a lot of love. Whenever I used to do a film with Rajkumar, I felt very different. Once he came to meet me. Actually a film was offered to me, then he said that you must do this role.

Parikshit Sahni further explains, ‘He had taken me to the hotel to tell me further. Here he also made me drink tea. He had said that this role will become your most successful role. It was the specialty of the people or actors of that time that they used to go and meet the actors working with them themselves. Now this film is going to end in a way from the industry. Now really people like Rajkumar Sahab have stopped meeting.

The prince had become emotional: Senior journalist Baljit Parmar had told in an interview, ‘Once Pran Saheb came near Rajkumar’s bungalow, he saw a party being held in his house. Pran Saheb did not like coming to the party and he turned back from there itself. After going some distance, he sent a bouquet. In this a special note was written for the prince. When Rajkumar was handed that special note, he became very emotional. However, later those two actors also met each other.