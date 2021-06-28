Actor Pearl V Puri Breaks Silence On Being Accused Of Rape Issues A Statement | Pearl V Puri said for the first time on the allegation of raping a minor, the emotional post hurt

New Delhi: TV actor Pearl V Puri has been in the news a lot in the past. He was recently released on bail after he was accused of raping a minor girl. Pearl V Puri, who has been silent on this matter for a long time, has now broken the silence on this whole matter. The actor has given his stand on this whole incident by posting an Instagram.

Many troubles came one after the other

Pearl V Puri wrote in his post, ‘Life has its own way of testing people. A few months back I lost my maternal grandmother, on the 17th day of her passing I lost my father. After that I lost my mother and after all this this lousy charge was leveled against me. The last few weeks have been like a nightmare for me.

made to feel guilty overnight

Pearl V Puri wrote in his post, ‘I was made to feel overnight as if I am a criminal. All this happened when my mother was undergoing treatment for cancer. It badly shattered my sense of security and made me feel helpless. I still feel numb.’

Told fans to pray for me

Pearl V Puri wrote, ‘I felt that this is the time when I need my friends, fans and well-wishers, who have given me their love and support and have supported me a lot. Thank you all so much for believing in me and I am a firm believer in Satyamev Jayate. I have faith in our law, in the judiciary of the country and in God. Pray.

