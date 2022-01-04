Actor Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19, hospitalized! Actor Prem Chopra and his wife become victims of corona virus, hospitalized!

News oi-Salman Khan

Corona virus is once again scaring the people and many cases are coming to the fore one after the other. It is being said that the third wave of corona virus will be very fast in February. Apart from this, a new virus named Omicron has arrived in the country, which is infecting people. In such a situation, there are continuous reports from the entire country as well as from the film industry that many people are getting infected.

Almost every other actor and his family members are now falling prey to the virus. The newest addition to the list is the iconic B-town actor, Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra.

Yes, recently both were found infected with the corona virus and it is being said that there can be a lot of problems with them. Both are quite old and at present both are admitted in the hospital.