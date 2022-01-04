Actor Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19, hospitalized! Actor Prem Chopra and his wife become victims of corona virus, hospitalized!
Corona virus is once again scaring the people and many cases are coming to the fore one after the other. It is being said that the third wave of corona virus will be very fast in February. Apart from this, a new virus named Omicron has arrived in the country, which is infecting people. In such a situation, there are continuous reports from the entire country as well as from the film industry that many people are getting infected.
Almost every other actor and his family members are now falling prey to the virus. The newest addition to the list is the iconic B-town actor, Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra.
Yes, recently both were found infected with the corona virus and it is being said that there can be a lot of problems with them. Both are quite old and at present both are admitted in the hospital.
the doctor said
Hindustan Times reports that Dr. Jalil Parkar has said that Bollywood actors Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.
will be discharged from the hospital
However, the doctor also said that the actor and his wife will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days. Actor Prem Chopra is a veteran actor from the industry and has entertained people with his performances in films for a long time. Some of his characters and dialogues are still remembered today.
Ekta Kapoor
Although now he is not seen in films, but fans are praying for his health. Some time ago there was news that TV serial maker Ekta Kapoor was also recently found infected with Corona virus.
Nora Fatehi
Apart from this, actress Nora Fatehi also came in contact with this virus recently. In many states including Mumbai, it is seen that lockdown is happening and theaters have been completely closed. States like Delhi and Haryana are included in this list. However, theaters are being opened in Mumbai with 50 percent capacity.
Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra and his wife become victims of corona virus, hospitalized!
Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
