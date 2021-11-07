Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Troll On Social Media As He Tag PM Narendra Modi And CM Mamata Banerjee Over Food Delivery

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed displeasure over the delay in reaching the food and complained to PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the famous actor of Bengali cinema, has come in a lot of discussion about the open letter written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi. Actually, he had ordered food on the food app Swiggy, but even after the order was confirmed, his food was not delivered. Angered by this matter, he tweeted and shared the open letter tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. For his move, he has come under the target of social media users.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamta Banerjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “Honourable Prime Minister Modi and Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I hope you guys are healthy. I would like to draw your attention to an issue which I have faced recently. On November 3, I ordered food on the food delivery app Swiggy.

Prosenjit Chatterjee further wrote in his open letter, “After sometime the state changed to ‘delivered’, but I did not get the food. After taking up the matter, Swiggy refunded me the money as it was a prepaid order. However, I want to draw your attention to this, because anyone can bear it.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee, while addressing PM Modi and Mamta Banerjee, further wrote, “What if someone depends on these food apps and their food does not arrive. What if someone relies on these apps for dinner? Will he be hungry? There can be many such situations, in such a situation it is necessary to talk about this matter.

Now social media users are commenting a lot on this tweet of Prosenjit Chatterjee. Responding to his tweet, a user wrote, “Shame on those people who are blaming you for tagging PM Modi and CM Banerjee. I want to say that this is not a national problem but an international problem. The UN should also get involved.”

Responding to Prosenjit Chatterjee’s tweet, a user named Ajay wrote, “He didn’t respond to Oxygen. He didn’t say anything about the bed. He did not respond to vaccination. You expect them to respond to food orders.” A user named Souptik Biswas wrote, “You left the President of India, please tag him too.”