actor Rajkumar did not want that no one should attend his funeral after

New Delhi. In the film industry, the name of Rajkumar was known for his excellent acting as well as his loud voice. On which his powerful dialogues used to fill life in films. As much as Rajkumar spoke openly on the film screen, he was a person who spoke out loud in his life as well. In the 80s to 90s, Rajkumar had made crores of people crazy with his special acting.

Rajkumar was such a Bollywood actor who got the most awards in the 80s. Seeing his special acting, lakhs and crores of people were desperate to get a glimpse of him. But to show this face, the prince had put a big condition. And according to his condition, it happened that when Rajkumar was cremated, his fans were not even informed about it. His last rites were performed in a very secretive manner. At the time of his funeral, only a few family members were present. His fans could not know this, why was Rajkumar’s last done so secretly?

Actually this case is about the time when Rajkumar got cancer in his throat. During that time, he started having trouble breathing even after eating and drinking. Rajkumar’s health was deteriorating continuously, even in such circumstances he did not want anyone to know about his illness. This thing was known only to his family members. Rajkumar’s health was continuously deteriorating due to throat cancer and on July 3, 1996, Rajkumar said goodbye to the world.

But the prince had already realized his death. In such a situation, before dying, he called his family and said that I should go out tonight only, and I want to do my last rites after my death, burn me, but do not inform anyone about my death.