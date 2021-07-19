Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Talk About His Stuggle Time And Financial Crisis

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous actor Rajpal Yadav is known for his brilliant comedy. His comedy in films has won the hearts of crores of people, but it was not an easy thing for Rajpal Yadav to reach this point. The actor has struggled a lot in his life. Not only this, once he had to go to jail due to money. Know some unheard stories related to the actor.

Rajpal Yadav remembered the bad days

Recently, actor Rajpal Yadav, while talking with Siddharth Kannan, remembered his bad days. Rajpal told how many Bollywood people came on fire and helped him while facing financial crisis. Recalling the bad days of his life, Rajpal Yadav told that there had come a time in his life when he did not even have the money to pay the fare for public transport.

In this difficult time, he has all the friends of the film industry. She went ahead and helped them.

People helped Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav further said that ‘he feels that everyone should keep his doors open for others, because if people had not helped him, he might not have been here today. The whole world was with him even in those bad times. So he believed in himself. He knew that he needed support from all sides. which they got. During this conversation, Rajpal Yadav also remembered the Struggle time in Mumbai.

There was no money even to pay auto fare

Remembering the early days of Mumbai, Rajpal Yadav told that ‘when someone comes to Mumbai that this city seems to be an unknown and new city. One has to share an auto with many people to reach Borivali. Then when you don’t have money to pay auto fare, you go to Juhu, Lokhandwala, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Goregaon. Sometimes one has to go to Bandra too. Always carry your picture with you in search of success. Rajpal Yadav said that ‘If life seems difficult, the purpose becomes easy. Whereas when life seems easy, the purpose becomes difficult.

Rajpal Yadav will be seen in ‘Hungama 2’

Talking about Rajpal Yadav’s work front, soon he will be seen in the film ‘Hungama 2’. Rajpal Yadav will once again be seen making the audience laugh in the film. The film also stars actress Shilpa Shetty. Which will be seen on the big screen after a long time. Along with this, veteran actor Paresh Rawal will also be seen in the lead role in the film. The trailer of the film has been released. Which is being liked a lot.