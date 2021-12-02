Actor Ram Charan shares experience about ‘RRR’, talks about legends like father Chiranjeevi | Actor Ram Charan shares experience about ‘RRR’, talks about legends like father Chiranjeevi

News oi-Varsha Rani

Mega Power Star Jr NTR is all set to release the much awaited magnum opus, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. After this there is another film in the queue, which the audience is very excited to see. In Acharya, he will be seen in a full-fledged role for the first time alongside his father Mega Star Chiranjeevi. Not only this, he is also working with Kiara Advani in Shankar’s next film ‘RC 15’.

Talking about the impressive line-up of upcoming films and the experience of working in ‘RRR’, Ram Charan while talking to an international publication said, “SS Rajamouli is a lot to learn from any actor on the sets.

It can also be about the character, and it can also be about their work ethic and dedication. It is a wonderful experience working. I think he is the best director in all of India, and it is my great pleasure and honor to work with him again.”

When it comes to working with another stalwart of the industry, S Shankar, Ram Charan says, “Working with him is a great experience and his films are really worth watching once they hit the screens. I think I’m more of a fanboy moment slash actor on this set than an actor. It’s amazing to see the way he works, and it’s an honor to be seen in his film.”

Talking of acting with his father, that too under the banner of Konidela Production Company, Ram Charan says, “Acting with a man who has spent 40 years in this field, and has done more than 150 films, I have no words to describe it. I can’t be more honored than to act with my father. Working with thousands of actors in his career, he has always made everyone feel extremely comfortable. It’s a big deal in itself to even think about working with personalities. But unlike my father, when he comes out with his make-up done, he portrays himself as a completely new person.

It was a beautiful experience and I learned a lot from it. Initially it started as a guest but later it turned into a huge character and I really consider myself lucky that director Shiva has given me this beautiful opportunity. Everything is very well designed. This commercial flick is not a fictional film, but very real. The film is really worth watching. This is probably the perfect combo for people who don’t want to watch a father and son pair together, but want to watch some colorful songs and comedy.”

With ‘RRR’, ‘Acharya’ and ‘RC15’ the year 2022-23 is surely going to be the year of the all India Mega Power Star, Ram Charan.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 12:08 [IST]