Actor Ramesh Dev dies at the age of 93 has acted in 450 films including Anand

Actor Ramesh Dev, best known for his stellar performances in Marathi and Hindi films, has died of a heart attack at the age of 93.

Actor Ramesh Dev, known for his roles in Marathi and Hindi films, died of a heart attack at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Wednesday evening. The actor recently celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30 with wife Seema Dev and his sons Ajinkya Dev and Abhinay Dev.

While talking to The Indian Express, his son Ajinkya said, ‘My father’s health was not keeping well for the last few days. On Wednesday morning, he was having trouble breathing. That’s why we admitted him to the hospital, after which he died of a heart attack in the evening. Let us tell you, the last rites of the actor will be performed on Thursday i.e. this afternoon at Vile Parle Crematorium near Pawan Hans Terminal.

Ramesh Dev has worked in many multi-faceted as well as television shows and commercials during his career. He has acted in more than 450 Hindi and Marathi feature films throughout his career. At the same time, he gained popularity as a good supporting actor after his three Hindi films as a lead actor did not work at the box office.

Along with this, the actor has also appeared in many films with his wife Seema Dev. Prominent among them was Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film ‘Anand’, in which he played the role of Dr. Prakash Kulkarni. Let me tell you, his elder son Ajinkya is a famous actor, he has worked in films like ‘Aan: Men at Work’, ‘Show 24’ remake and ‘Tanhaji’.

Ramesh Dev grew up in Kolhapur and he first faced the camera by playing a small role in the Marathi film ‘Patalachi Por’. After that he established himself as a junior artist and he used to get 25 rupees for a day’s work at that time.

He later got the role of a villain in the Marathi film ‘Andhala Magato Ek Dola’. In the same year he appeared as the second lead in ‘Paidali Padleli Phool’. In an earlier interview to ‘The Indian Express’, he had said ‘The promotional material of the film would often have teasers: whether Ramesh Dev is the hero or the villain in the film, you find out’.

Ramesh Dev made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Rajshri Productions’ film Aarti. After this he was seen in many superhit films like ‘Jeevan Mrity’, ‘Khilona’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Gharana’ and ‘Ghayal’. Recently he was seen in ‘Jolly LLB’ as Dayalu Kaul Saheb.

Actor Ramesh Dev then appeared as a producer. He has also directed about eight Marathi films, including ‘Chor Chor’, ‘Jiva Sakha’, ‘Senani Sane Guruji’ and ‘Chal Gammat Karu’.