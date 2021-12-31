actor ranvir shorey and his son turned out to be Corona positive people insisted on getting them out of the hotel

Ranvir Shorey and his son had gone for a vacation to Goa, during which they were found to be corona positive, after which they were harassed by other people there.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey and his son have been found corona positive. The actor himself gave this information through his social media handle. However, after making this information public, he got into trouble. Actually, Ranveer had gone for a vacation to Goa with his son. At the same time, he got information about being hit by Corona and informed about it through social media. After this, in the hotel in Goa where he was staying, people were adamant on the demand to get him out of the hotel. The actor has mentioned this incident through a post.

Ranvir Shorey has told about this incident in a series of posts on his social media handle. He wrote that I had informed about my being positive on social media only for the good of the people. But in the hotel where we are in quarantine, people surrounded us outside the room because of this post. Other people put pressure on the hoteliers to throw us out.

The actor wrote that how discrimination is done in the society and the dual character of the people was seen there. Those who wanted to take selfies with us earlier were now asking hoteliers for discounts and refunds because I was there. I will always remember this experience. I wonder if this world really needs honesty?

Ranveer had posted about his son being Corona positive for the second time as well. He had told that he has come positive for the second time as well but his report has come negative. Ranveer said that he will have to remain isolated till next week.

Let me tell you, Ranvir Shorey went on Goa vacation with his 10-year-old son Haroon. His son Haroon turned out to be Corona positive in the RT-PCR test. Both of them did not have any symptoms of corona, after which both were quarantined.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey’s personal life, in the year 2010, he married Konkona Sen Sharma. After which she gave birth to Aaron in 2011. But in the year 2015, Ranveer and Konkona separated. The two continue their friendship for the future of their son, Aaron. Even today, both spend time together with their son.