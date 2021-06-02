Actor Robert Hogan dies at 87 from pneumonia complications following battle with Alzheimer’s disease

Veteran actor Robert Hogan died at 87 from pneumonia complications at his Maine residence on Thursday.

The actor’s household instructed the New York Occasions that the Jamaica, Queens-born entertainer had been in an eight-year battle with vascular Alzheimer’s disease.

Hogan had a prolific performing profession, showing on greater than 100 community applications over 60 years in present enterprise.

Among the many applications he appeared within the Sixties included Peyton Place, The Twilight Zone, Days of Our Lives, Bonanza, Batman and Hogan’s Heroes.

Within the Nineteen Seventies, he appeared on exhibits together with I Dream of Jeannie, The Don Rickles Present, The F.B.I., The Mary Tyler Moore Present, M*A*S*H, The Six Million Greenback Man, Operation Petticoat, Mork & Mindy and Barnaby Jones.

His resume within the Eighties featured elements on T.J. Hooker, One Day at a Time, Laverne & Shirley, Newhart, Knight Rider, and Homicide, She Wrote.

He had recurring roles underneath the Regulation & Order banner and performed the function of Louis Sobotka on HBO staple The Wire.

Hogan had been within the U.S. Military in Korea and was honorable discharged; later went on to attend New York College.

After switching his profession path from engineering to the humanities, he attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan.

He additionally appeared in theatrical productions of By no means the Sinner, and A Few Good Males from Aaron Sorkin on Broadway.

The actor is survived by spouse Mary Hogan, who he was married to for 38 years; his youngsters Chris, Stephen and Jud, and grandkids Susanna and Liam.

Hogan was seen on Operation Petticoat in September of 1978