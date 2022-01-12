Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal after objectionable remark, tweet surfaced! Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal after derogatory remarks

Entertainment

Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal after objectionable remark

20 seconds ago
The information about actor Siddharth and badminton participant Saina Nehwal has been within the information for a number of days and all this was seen when Siddharth posted on social media utilizing derogatory phrases for Saina Nehwal. It’s price noting that Siddharth has now apologized on social media for utilizing such language in opposition to Saina Nehwal. He says that he didn’t write that factor with any improper mindset.

Siddharth has tweeted and posted the be aware. In it the actor writes… “Pricey Saina, I would like to apologize to you for my impolite joke written a number of days in the past as a reply to one among your tweets. I can disagree with you on many issues however after I see your tweet I get pissed off and even offended after I learn.

Cannot justify my tone and phrases. I do know I’m extra gracious than that.” Stating that his “phrase play and humour” had no malicious intent, the actor wrote,

“I’m a staunch feminist ally and I can guarantee you that there was no gender implied in my tweets and positively no intention to assault you as a girl.”

“You’ll all the time be my champion.” This put up of Siddharth may be very a lot mentioned. It’s price noting that in his previous tweet, Siddharth, whereas writing for Saina Nehwal, known as her ‘Rihanna’. He has apologized to Saina after being trolled badly.

Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal after objectionable comment, tweet surfaced! Followers react on this put up which is viral.

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 12, 2022


