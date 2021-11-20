Actor Suniel Shetty reveals his family struggle told his father worked as a cleaner | Sunil Shetty gets emotional after remembering father’s struggle, ‘He was a sweeper but there is no shame in it’

News oi-Varsha Rani

Actors Sunil Shetty and Karisma Kapoor arrived as guest judges in the second season of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer to be aired on Sony TV. In this show, both the actors had a lot of fun and enjoyed the dance performance. During the show, actor Suniel Shetty also became emotional remembering the bygone days. Sunil Shetty got emotional while telling about the struggle of himself and his father.

Suniel Shetty told that father Veerappa Shetty is his hero in his life. Suniel Shetty said that he is proud to see the kind of incredible life he has lived. Suniel Shetty tells that his father came to Mumbai at the age of 9. He used to do cleaning work in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty further explains that his father became the manager one day while doing the cleaning work and then became the owner of all the buildings.

Suniel Shetty says that his father was a sanitation worker but he never felt ashamed about it. Suniel Shetty further explains that his father often used to say that whatever work you do, do it with full heart and pride. Suniel Shetty says that he was never ashamed of whatever his father said to survive.

In this episode of India’s Best Dancer, Karisma Kapoor, who came as a guest, told that she has seen Suniel Shetty’s father. Often he used to come with Suniel Shetty to watch the shooting on the sets. Karisma Kapoor told that she used to be proud of her son’s work.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 13:26 [IST]