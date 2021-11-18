Entertainment

Arya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar reacts to Arya's International Emmy Awards nomination

actor vikas kumar react on sushmita sen aarya international emmy awards nominated | Arya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar reacts to Arya’s International Emmy Awards nomination
actor vikas kumar react on sushmita sen aarya international emmy awards nominated | Arya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar reacts to Arya’s International Emmy Awards nomination

actor vikas kumar react on sushmita sen aarya international emmy awards nominated | Arya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar reacts to Arya’s International Emmy Awards nomination

Producer of the much awaited Disney+ Hotstar thriller, Aarya has given the audience a thrilling ride experience with her thrilling teaser. Arya Season 2 is back with its power-packed season after being nominated for Best Drama Series at the 49th International Emmys. As the crucial date approaches, the excitement of the entire team is at its peak.

Vikas Kumar, who played the role of ACP Khan in the first season of Aarya, shared his first reaction on receiving the nomination at the prestigious award ceremony, saying, “I was on my way to a studio to dub for Aarya 2, when I got to see our co. – Got this message from Star. I was obviously excited! It can’t get better than this!”

Aarya

The entire team including actress Sushmita has also shared the excitement on their social media handles. After this stupendous success of gaining recognition at the international level, all Indians are waiting with bated breath to know the outcome. The release of the upcoming Season 2 has got everyone excited which promises to be entertaining!

Directed by Ram Madhvani, International Emmy nominated action-drama series “Arya” unravels the mystery behind Arya’s dark world which she navigates to the best of her ability.

Watch ‘Aarya 2’ which is all set to release soon only on Disney+Hotstar.

