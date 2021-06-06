Actor Will Be Taken To Thane Jail Tomorrow If He Tests Negative For Covid-19





Mumbai: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested on Friday afternoon by Waliv police station below POSCO (Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences) Act, within the 2019 minor rape case, will probably be taken to Thane jail after his RT-PCR check comes destructive. The actor was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. Sanjay Patil DCP (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) informed TOI, “Anybody who’s arrested has to bear a COVID-19 check. Pearl V Puri will even bear an RT-PCR check and whether it is destructive, he will probably be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Proper now, he’s on the Waliv Police station.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape and Molestation Case: DCP Reacts To Ekta Kapoor’s Claims Says, ‘There may be Proof In opposition to Him’

Commenting on Ekta Kapoor’s declare that the sufferer’s mom overtly mentioned that Pearl is harmless, DCP Patil mentioned, “The sufferer narrated the incident which occurred in 2019 on the units of a TV present. Throughout the investigation, she took the identify of the character, the accused was taking part in within the present. The allegations aren’t false, there may be proof, so Pearl was arrested. We’re investigating additional and the reality will come out within the court docket trial.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestion Case: Actor Despatched To 14-Day Judicial Custody

He additional added, “The daddy of the woman had filed the grievance initially in Versova Police Station after which it was transferred to Waliv Police Station. The mom was performing in a TV present and the sufferer used to accompany her mom on the set. We’ve arrested Pearl on the idea of a selected incident that the sufferer shared with us.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Actor Seems In Court docket, Lastly Granted Bail

Earlier, he had mentioned, “The sufferer recognized the accused just lately, and after recording her assertion, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we now have taken him into custody for additional investigation.”

As per Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate, the alleged incident happened on the movie set of Vasai, the place Pearl was capturing in October 2019. The sufferer and her mom, who can be a TV actor, had been on the set of the movie. The minor’s mom realized in regards to the incident after the kid complained of stomach ache. Her father, who had labored with Puri, filed a grievance on the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the investigation, it was came upon that Puri had a job to play within the incident. He was then referred to as to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested.

In line with the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the sufferer’s household had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the woman, round two years in the past. He has been booked below Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on girl below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 below the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.