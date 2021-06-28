Actress Alankrita Sahai Revealed About The Film Industry

New Delhi. ‘Namaste England’ fame actress Alankrita Sahai has made a surprising disclosure related to the film industry. In which he has talked about the tampering done by the producer. And because of this, he has decided to leave the film.

For a long time in Bollywood, the big producers of the film industry were found to be trapped by the allegation of MeToo. Those who are still kept away from the upcoming show on Tawa. But even after this, new actresses are still facing the dirty antics of the producers regarding this. Meanwhile, now the new emerging actress Alankrita Sahai has also made a surprising disclosure related to the film industry. The film ‘Namaste England’ fame actress has decided to leave the film after getting upset with the dirty antics of the producer.

During an interview, Alankrita told that these days she was working in the Punjabi film ‘Phufad Ji’ where she had to go through such dirty experiences.

The attitude of one of the producers while working in this film was quite unprofessional, immoral and characterless. Which hurt me a lot. He used to behave badly on the phone by sending me dirty messages. I didn’t want this matter to reach Me Too’s issue. That’s why I have to leave this film.

He said that even verbally, no one should cross his limit. Because such behavior hurts the self-respect of every woman. And I have to move forward to preserve my self-respect. That person is rude and morally harsh.”