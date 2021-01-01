Actress Archana Kavi: Bollywood actress Archana Kavi shared photos of her body changes in just 15 days

The picture of the transformation of Malayalam film actress Archana Kavi is going very viral on social media. This picture is also in the headlines as the Archana poet has made this change in just 15 days. On Thursday, Archana shared a photo of her transformation on her social media account. The actress has shared a photo of her fitness in her Insta Story. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote in the caption that the lockdown has affected her mental health, resulting in her gaining a lot of body weight. The actress started working on it after meeting the fitness trainer and then in a few days the change is in front of you.



Archana wrote in her Instagram post, ‘I was mentally unwell during the lockdown. This affected me and the result was that I ate a lot and gained a lot of weight. A few weeks ago I met my trainer digitally and decided to balance my diet. This happened when I gave up 15 days for my health. The actress looks amazing in the transformation pictures.

Speaking of workfront, Archana is not active in movies after marriage, although the actress is currently engaged in blogging and will soon be part of a web series.

