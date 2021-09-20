Actress Casey Moore in Black directors’ seminal films dies at 77

His acting style, Mr. Woodberry, the director, said in an interview, was not natural but realistic, informed by small expressions and actions and drawn from personal experience. “She’s a person who knows a lot about life,” she said of Ms Moore, “and she can bring it into character.”

Ms Moore later joined the ensemble cast of black actors in Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust” (1991), generally considered the first film by a black woman to achieve wide release in the United States. In the film, Ms. Moore played Hagar Peasant, a disgruntled member of the insular Gullah community in the islands of South Carolina during the Jim Crow era. Ms Moore imbued the character, who wants to leave the community, with an iron will.

Stephen Holden, critic of The Times, wrote in 1992, “The film is an extended, wildly lyrical meditation on the power of African cultural iconography and the spiritual resilience of generations of women.”

“Killer of Sheep” was one of the first 50 films submitted to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry in 1990.

Casey Collier was born on February 24, 1944, in Kansas City, Kan. His mother, Angie May (Sandifer) Aker, was an activist and advocate for black Americans with sickle cell disease. Kaysey had seven siblings, two of whom died of sickle cell anemia, which inspired her mother’s devotion, according to Kansas City historian Jane Fifield Flynn’s 1992 book “Kansas City Women of Independent Minds”. . Casey’s father, Andrew Collier, died shortly after his birth, Ms Flynn wrote.

She married John Moore Jr. in 1959 and later married Stephen Jones. He is survived by two children from his first marriage, John Moore III and Michelle Moore Swinton; her siblings are Margaret Hall, Angie Ruth Wesley, Francis Collier and Jimmy Collier; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.