Actress Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi appeal to Dharmendra Pradhan, girls should not miss school due to Corona

An NGO named Save the Children has launched an online campaign to save the future of children who are away from education due to Corona. More than 30 thousand people, including Bollywood actresses, have given their support to this campaign.

New Delhi. Save the Children, an NGO active for the protection of child rights, has launched an online campaign for girls’ education. At the same time, this organization has appealed to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure that girls do not miss school due to the Corona epidemic. The organization’s motive behind this is to maintain the continuity of learning through the education of girls. The NGO’s campaign has also received support from Bollywood actresses Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

Difficult for 10 million girls not to return to school

The online campaign has been supported by over 30,000 people including Bollywood actresses Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi. The organization has also told the need to work on a 100-day action plan to compensate for the loss caused to girls due to the closure of schools due to Corona. So that the minimum damage can be compensated. It has been said in the petition that due to Corona, ten million girls are in danger of never returning to school.

Children of workers will be turned away from education

Closing schools due to Corona is an effective precautionary measure. But the longer this period lasts, the more children will be away from education. So the chances of him returning to school are negligible. To avoid this situation, it is necessary that efforts are made to provide the necessary support for children, parents, caregivers, educational and other workers to combat the effects of COVID-19. Otherwise, the children of the poor and the working class could be out of school forever.

