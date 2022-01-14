Actress Hema Malini shared picture celebrating pongal

Be it Pongal, say Sankranti or Lohri, the festivals are all the identical. All of it means spending high quality time with household and consuming nice meals collectively. Equally, Bollywood’s dream woman Hema Malini can be celebrating the competition of Pongal right this moment. The actress shared on social media how she is celebrating the day at her dwelling. Not solely this, he additionally shared photos of his kitchen.

Within the photograph, Hema Malini is seen swirling in a pot mounted on the range. Hema wrote collectively, “Celebrated Pongal with household right this moment. Right here I’m making Pongal at dwelling. Together with this, he additionally wished the followers good luck. Within the picture, the actress is sporting a pink sari and appears very stunning.

Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol follows her mom solely. Identical to him, she celebrates each competition. Isha has additionally shared the video during which she is seen making Pongal. Within the caption, Isha wrote, Because the nation celebrates the harvest festivals of Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I additionally at all times make Pongal for my household. He wrote that his youngsters love candy Pongal.

Each Hema Malini and Esha Deol share particular moments of their lives on social media. A couple of days in the past, Hema Malini shared some memorable photos of her mom on Instagram. Which gave the impression to be his mom’s birthday.

If we discuss Hema Malini’s profession, then she was seen within the movie ‘Shimla Mirchi’ within the yr 2020. On the identical time, Esha Deol labored within the movie ‘Ek Dua’ within the yr 2021.

Other than these, many actors have shared their photos on social media right this moment. Considered one of which can be actor Akshay Kumar. He additionally shared a picture of him flying a kite. Wherein he wrote, “Candy jaggery mein mil gaye til… Uri kite and khil gaye dil”, Could Makar Sankranti convey new hope and happiness in your life. Simply maintain on to the strings of religion.”