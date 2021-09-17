Actress Jiah Khan: A CBI petition seeking further inquiry into Jiah Khan’s suicide case has been rejected by a court

A special CBI court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking permission to probe Bollywood actress Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The petition was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Jia’s mother Rabia Khan. Actor Suraj Pancholi was charged with inciting the actress to commit suicide and is currently out on bail.

The CBI had sought permission to send a ‘dupatta’ to the court, which Zia had used for hanging. Jia’s mother also wanted to send a confiscated cellphone to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve the ‘deleted’ chat between Jia and Pancholi. Pacholi’s counsel Prashant Patil objected to the petition, saying the matter had already been decided by the High Court and the Supreme Court. After hearing the arguments, Special Judge A.S. Syed dismissed the petition. Jiah Khan, best known for her role in ‘Nishabad’, was found dead at her home on June 3, 2013.



Suraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab, is reportedly in a relationship with Jiah. The CBI alleges that the case was investigated by the Mumbai Police on the basis of a three-page letter found at the spot after Zia’s death. In which Jia and Suraj had an ‘intimate relationship’ and accused Suraj of physical and mental abuse. The letter also said that Suraj was causing physical pain to Zia which led to her suicide.

