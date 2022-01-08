Actress koena mitra first time talk about her plastic surgery pain and Bollywood

Koena Mitra, popular with the song Saki Saki from the movie Musafir, has made a disclosure related to the film industry. Koena Mitra has been away from the entertainment industry for a long time. Koena Mitra was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. Koena Mitra has made a lot of changes in her look in the last few years. In such a situation, Koena Mitra told that when she got plastic surgery done, then Bollywood kept her distance from her. The actress has expressed her pain in a conversation with a website.

In an interview, Koena Mitra told that her face had changed after the surgery. Due to which people used to treat her badly. Expressing her pain, Koena Mitra said that no actress has ever spoken openly about her surgery. I got the surgery done and accepted it in front of everyone.

Although I did not know that after telling this truth of my life, the world would follow me. Koena Mitra said that for 3 years after the surgery, a lot of negative was written and spoken about me. Koena Mitra said that it was painful for me. And no one tried to support me by coming in front of the media. If seen, it was my decision to get the surgery done, why did it bother other people.

Whatever I do, my life, my face should not make any sense to others. Let us tell you that when Koena Mitra had surgery, after that its effect was visible on her face differently. Because of which the actress was not accepted in the industry. When Koena Mitra came as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, there was a lot of discussion about her surgery. Let us tell you that during Bigg Boss 13, Koena Mitra was in discussion in the show due to her anger.

