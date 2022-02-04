Actress Madhubala’s 96-year-old sister-in-law evicted from the house, reached Mumbai in this condition from New Zealand

Bollywood’s veteran actress Madhubala’s sister Kanij Balsara has been thrown out of the house by her daughter-in-law at the age of 96. The incident of her being thrown out of the house by her daughter-in-law has shaken the hearts of many people. Actually Kanij Balsara’s daughter-in-law Samina was thrown out of the house in Auckland. Also, without paying a single rupee, he was put on a flight to Mumbai. On the other hand, Parvez, daughter of Kanij, who lives in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai, was not told about the incident by Samina but one of her cousins.

Recently, Kanij’s daughter Parvez has given an interview to ‘E-Times’, in which she has told about this incident. Parvez said in the interview that ‘his mother Kanij and his father had gone to New Zealand 17-18 years ago to visit their son. She further said, ‘She loved her son Farooq very much and she could not live without him. My brother also loved him very much, so he took both of them with him to New Zealand. He was a very good person. He used to work in the corrections department in New Zealand but my sister-in-law Samina did not like the parents to stay with him.

Parvez further said that it all started in New Zealand and Sameena refused to change her in her own way. Samina had never even cooked food for my parents at home. My brother Farooq used to bring food for them from outside. Sameena’s daughter, who is married in Australia, also did not treat my mother well. When he was taken out of the house by Sameena, his two children were also present there.

Parvez further said, ‘I used to go to New Zealand regularly. Mother has also come here twice. But she has not been able to come here for the last 5 years, because my brother said that her mother is not old enough to travel.

