Actress Mandira Bedi husband Raj Kaushal passes away, family in mourning | A mountain of sorrow broke on actress Mandira Bedi, husband Raj Kaushal died suddenly

New Delhi: A bad news has come out about actress Mandira Bedi, who has made her mark from small screen to big screen and cricket world. On Wednesday, her husband Raj Kaushal passed away suddenly (Raj Kaushal passes away). Till now no official information has been revealed regarding the cause of death.

had a party on sunday

According to reports, the cause of Raj’s death is said to be a heart attack. Significantly, it has also come to the fore that Raj had a party with his friends on Sunday itself. He also shared pictures of this party on social media.

Raj was the director and producer

Let us tell you that Raj was a director and producer by profession. Raj has directed and produced films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Laddu.

first meeting like this

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal met for the first time at Mukul Anand’s house. Mandira had reached there to audition and Raj was working as an assistant to Mukul Anand. This is where the love of both started. Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999.

family members were against marriage

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal married on 14 February 1999. Actually Mandira’s parents wanted her to get married to a film director. But no one could stand before the love of both.

