Actress meenakshi seshadri share her short hairstyle look unseen rare photo age of 58. Bollywood actress meenakshi seshadri share her short hairstyle look at the age of 58

United States with family

The actress lives in the United States with her family. In the year 1995, the actress married a banker. Staying away from films, she got busy with the responsibility of the family.

Meenakshi Sheshadri looks like this at the age of 58

Even at the age of 58, the actress has taken full care of her fitness. Yoga and proper diet are included in his daily routine. A picture of him was also revealed while doing yoga during Kovid.

Fans are praising

If we look at the pictures of earlier and today, then the beauty of the actress is clearly visible. Fans are not shying away from praising Meenakshi’s new look picture.

Debut with Hero film in 1983, now looks like this

Meenakshi made her debut in the year 1983 with the film Hero. He also proved his mettle with superhit films like Meri Jung, Dacoit, Damini and Ghatak.

teaches classical dance

Meenakshi’s husband’s name is Harish Mysore. they have two children. Meenakshi teaches classical dance abroad for the past few years, Meenakshi had made a distance from the limelight after marriage. He is completely away from film and film career.